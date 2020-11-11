Family Gatherings & COVID: How to Plan for the Holidays

With Thanksgiving now just two weeks ago, many North Texans are facing tough decisions about how to celebrate.

Wednesday, health officials in Dallas County issued new guidance to keep people safe.

The advice says the safest thing you can do is to celebrate with only the people in your household.

If you decide to join others, officials say handshakes and hugs should be avoided, and recommend the host and guests quarantine 14 days beforehand.

Other tips include limiting gatherings to two hours, eating outside or far apart from each other, and wearing masks when you aren't eating or drinking. Click here for the full guidelines on winter holiday gatherings from the Dallas County Public Health Committee.

Despite best measures, there's concern that Thanksgiving could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 even more, especially among college students.

It's why every major university in North Texas including TCU, SMU, UNT, UTA, UTD and TWU decided not to return to campus after Thanksgiving.

“When students return in January, I'm hopeful we'll start out at kind of a low number similar to how we started out this semester in August,” said Dr. Cynthia Hermann, executive director of the UNT Student Health & Wellness Center.

Starting Friday, TCU is hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing site. It'll run through December 4. Tests are free.

