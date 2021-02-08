DSHS Adds 2 COVID-19 Deaths in Collin County Monday, 431 Cases; Hospitalizations Drop to 14%

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports two COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Monday along with an additional 431 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 388 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 17 fewer than on Friday. The drop put the number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals below 15%.

It is not known how many of those patients are in ICUs as Collin County Health Care Services only reports a single number of COVID-19 patients on their website.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 77,073 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since March with 62,017 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 14,427 active cases with 629 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Feb. 8, CCHCS reported 388 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 14.36% of all hospitalized patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.