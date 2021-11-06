Mesquite

Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Site Opens at Dallas College Eastfield Campus

The Eastfield Campus site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to those 5 years old and older at Dallas College's Eastfield Campus in Mesquite, county officials say.

Individuals will be able to select from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Booster shots will also be available.

The campus is just north of Interstate 30 in Mesquite and the entrance to the vaccine site is off La Prada Drive.

The Eastfield Campus site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dallas County said appointments are strongly encouraged.

