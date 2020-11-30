Denton County Reports 368 COVID-19 Cases Monday; 408 Cases Added in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 368 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 408 more cases of the virus.

Of the 368 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 246 are active while 122 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 23,644 with 17,879 estimated recoveries and 5,617 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 4, at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 318 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 408 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday bringing the county's total number of cases to 26,600.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 23,495 estimated recoveries through Sunday, 2,852 active cases and 253 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: