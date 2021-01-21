Denton County Reports 3 Deaths, 750 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday; 10 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting three COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 750 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment overall, but more in county ICUs.

The three deaths announced Thursday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 268 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Corinth

A female over 80 who was a resident of Flower Mound

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills

“Today we are reporting three individuals passed away due to COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please join us in praying for these three individuals’ families and friends. Please continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

According to the county health department, there were 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, 12 fewer than Wednesday, including 51 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71% Thursday, leaving 261 total beds available for future patients, including 10 in ICUs. The ICUs are 88% occupied and 64% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 750 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 639 are active while 111 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 48,945 with 33,854 estimated recoveries and 14,823 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: