Denton County ICUs 95% Occupied; DCPH Adds 698 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 5 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reports ICUs in the county are 95.2% occupied Wednesday and that 53% of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 patients. DCPH also announced 698 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with five new deaths.

The five latest victims in Denton County include two women in their 70s and a man in his 60s, all three of whom were residents of Brinker Denton Senior Care Center in Denton. The other two victims were a woman in her 40s from Little Elm and a woman in her 40s from Lewisville.

“As we report the loss of five community members due to COVID-19, we ask for our community to shower their families with thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must remember that our hospital nurses and doctors are our last line of defense against COVID-19, and masks, distancing, and other public health measures are our first line. We must all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the burden on our healthcare workers.”

Of the 698 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 602 are active while 96 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 32,285 with 22,388 estimated recoveries and 9,725 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74.3% occupied Wednesday, a slight increase over Tuesday. DCHP said there are 229 available beds, only four of which are in ICUs. Of the 80 patients in the ICU, 53% are COVID-19 patients.

The county health department also reported 94 of 287 ventilators are occupied. As of Wednesday, the county reported a record 154 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 42 of those patients are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 18 at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: