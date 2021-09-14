Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo Dies of COVID-19

Longtime Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo died Monday after becoming infected with COVID-19, county officials say.

Asebedo, 56, spent more than three decades in emergency services and was a 23-year-veteran law enforcement officer who peers say "saved countless lives."

"Chief Asebedo spent his entire adult life in service to others - the epitome of a public servant," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads in a statement. "Roland was a one-of-a-kind leader, organizer, coworker, and friend who will be greatly missed as a vital part of our Denton County family."

Asebedo joined the Denton County Emergency Services in May 2004 and in October 2020 was officially named the county fire marshal and director of development and emergency services. While with the county, he'd also served as assistant director of development and emergency services and assistant fire marshal.

In his career, Asebedo also worked as a firefighter and EMT, as the fire chief of the Highland Village Fire Department, fire marshal with the Coppell Fire Department, and assistant fire chief and fire marshal with the Plainview Fire/EMS Department.

Denton County

Denton County said Asebedo, of Silverton, Texas, held a number of certifications related to fire science and arson investigation.

Asebedo is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; his wife, Michele "Mickey" Asebedo of Denton; his son, Jordan Asebedo of Highland Village; his daughter, Lorrin Underwood of Flower Mound; his brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; his sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Asebedo, and his sister, Venita Howell.

Funeral service arrangements are pending.