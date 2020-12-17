Denton County Adds 8 COVID-19 Deaths Thursday, 6 More From Senior Center

Denton County Public Health reports eight more deaths Thursday attributed to COVID-19, including another six at a senior center. The county health department is also reporting another 837 new cases of the virus.

The eight latest victims in Denton County include six residents of Brinker Denton SCC, three women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s and two men in their 70s. There were three deaths at Brinker Denton SCC earlier in the week, bringing the total at the facility to nine.

The county is also reporting the deaths of two others, a woman in her 70s from Providence Village and a man in his 70s from Frisco.

“Please keep the families of these eight individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in your prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

The eight deaths match the highest single-day total of fatalities reported in Denton County, a high-mark previously reached in August.

Of the 837 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 767 are active while 70 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 33,121 with 22,612 estimated recoveries and 10,329 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73.2% occupied Thursday, a slight decrease compared to Wednesday. DCHP said there are 252 available beds, 10 of which are in ICUs. Of the 76 patients in the ICU, 51% are COVID-19 patients.

The county health department also reported 97 of 282 ventilators are occupied. As of Thursday, the county reported 148 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 39 of those patients are in ICUs.

“The first healthcare workers in Denton County have begun to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. This is an important milestone and we all look forward to additional vaccine supply being sent to our communities," Eads said. "The safety measures our community members take now help support our healthcare staff working on the front lines in fighting this virus.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 18 at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: