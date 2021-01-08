Denton County Adds 613 New COVID-19 Cases Friday; ICUs 91% Occupied

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have nine available ICU beds Friday afternoon while also reporting another 613 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 76% Friday, leaving 236 total beds available for future patients, including nine in ICUs.

The county health department also reported a record 227 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, an increase of two from the day before. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 37 are in ICUs and account for 39% of the patients in intensive care. As of Friday afternoon, Denton County ICUs are 91.3% occupied.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard listed 103 total ICU beds, which is two fewer beds compared to the day before. Fluctuations in bed availability are expected. With the reduced capacity, Denton County ICUs occupancy decreased from 92% to 91% Friday.

Of the 613 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 570 are active while 43 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 42,708 with 28,944 estimated recoveries and 13,536 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths on Friday, keeping the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 228 since March 2020.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: