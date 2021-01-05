Denton County Adds 562 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; 8 ICU Beds Available Countywide

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have eight available ICU beds Tuesday afternoon while also reporting another 562 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Tuesday, leaving 253 total beds available for future patients, including eight beds in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, a drop of 11 from the day before. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 are in ICUs and account for 45% of the patients in intensive care. As of Tuesday afternoon, Denton County ICUs are 91% occupied.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard listed 94 total ICU beds, which is a decrease of 11 beds compared to the day before when 17 beds were added. Fluctuations in bed availability are expected. With the reduced capacity, Denton County ICUs occupancy increased from 90% to 91% Tuesday.

Of the 562 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 457 are active while 105 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 40,763 with 27,782 estimated recoveries and 12,763 estimated active cases.

The county announced no new deaths on Tuesday, keeping the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 218 since March 2020.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Jan. 8 at the North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: