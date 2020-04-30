Dallas Nurse Returns Home After Working NYC Outbreak

It’s a selfless sacrifice.

Thousands of health care workers from across the country risked their lives to travel to hard-hit New York City, where more than 12,000 people have died from coronavirus.

Many of those workers are now coming back home, including some from North Texas.

Dallas nurse Lavonia Aduba has worked at hospitals across the Metroplex as a critical care nurse practitioner so working in different emergency rooms is nothing new to her.

But as soon as the crisis hit, she made the decision to leave her young son and husband behind to follow her heart.

“It’s something that I say is my calling,” she said. “It’s what God has placed me on this earth to do.“

Aduba joined thousands of other health care workers in New York City in April. She worked the ICU at a temporary field hospital set up in Queens, the hardest hit borough in the hardest hit city in America for coronavirus.

She says her 10 years of nursing experience carried her through two non-stop weeks as she watched her patients battle the disease.

“These patients are really having a hard time with just getting air in,” she said. “Even when they’re coughing, you can hear it. So that’s the scariest thing to see, it feels like you’re watching them suffocate and there’s nothing you can do about it.“

Lavonia Aduba

Many contracts for freelance health care workers in New York City are coming to an end right now. Some of those contracts lasted anywhere from two weeks to up to a month.

NBC News reports that overall, hospitalizations in New York City have flattened so the need there has dropped dramatically.

However, Aduba isn’t done yet.

She’s resting for a week at home in Dallas and then she’s answering her next calling — this time to help hospitals in Philadelphia and New Jersey.