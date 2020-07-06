Dallas Mother & Daughter Die of COVID-19, Hours Apart

A North Texas family is pleading for people to take COVID-19 seriously after a Dallas mother and her daughter died of the virus just hours apart.

Sherry Tutt is mourning the loss of her mother and only sister.

Tutt said COVID-19 has been a reality check for her and her family.

Doris La Von Sims a 59-year-old beloved longtime cafeteria worker at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas and her daughter Lakecial Tutt known as Keshia by her family succumbed to coronavirus on June 9.

Keshia was considered the life of the party by her family.

She had just turned 44 years old the day before.

It is unknown how mother and daughter contracted coronavirus, but at least six other family members contracted the virus too.

Mother and daughter each spent several weeks in separate hospitals.

Keshia passed away early on the 9.

Several hours later, her mother passed away too.

Colleagues at the courthouse remembered Mrs. Doris as someone who treated everyone with respect: from judges to defendants.

“She always had a big smile on her face,” said LaFayne McCall who works at the courthouse. “She was always nice and kind to you and when you left the cafeteria your day was instantly better because you saw Doris and she made you smile even on your toughest days.”

This mother and daughter are among 401 people who have died of COVID-19 in Dallas County.