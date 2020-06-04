Dallas County Reports Number of New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 250th Death

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the county's management of the coronavirus pandemic. Live video from the news conference will be available in the player at the top of this screen.

Dallas County is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, nearly 300, along with the county's 250th death.

The latest death includes a DeSoto man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been critically ill in an area hospital. Further information about the man will not be released due to privacy regulations.

The 285 new cases announced Thursday are the highest single-day total confirmed by the county yet and brings the county's total number of cases to 11,243. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 6,687 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

"Today we saw the highest number of new cases on record for COVID-19. We’ve seen a significant increase this week for the average number of daily cases from last week and it’s up to all of to flatten the curve," said Dallas CountyJudge Clay Jenkins on Twitter.

Jenkins said it's crucial that people continue to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and wear cloth coverings over the mouth and nose. He acknowledged recent protests around the death of George Floyd, and said the county and Dallas Mavericks partnered together to secure 1,000 hand sanitizers and masks that were given out to community organizers to share with protesters who need either item of protection.

"It is becoming increasingly apparent to scientists that the wearing of masks when out in public is having a positive impact on the coronavirus and should be encouraged in anyone who is able to wear a mask and is over the age of 2," the county said.

DCHHS said local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

NBC 5 News

Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

DCHHS said they are continuing to see a sustained daily census of about 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past two weeks, the county health department said. Additionally, we are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Approximately 22% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Tuesday, June 2, representing some 427 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHHS said Thursday of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.