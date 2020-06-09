Dallas County Reports Another 298 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, Adds 7 Deaths

Dallas County is reporting another 298 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with seven more deaths of people whose ages range from their 30s to 80s.

The latest victims include:

A Mesquite woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions who had been critically ill in a hospital.

A Dallas woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized.

A Garland woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions who died in a hospital ER.

A Dallas woman in her 50s who did not have underlying health conditions and who died while critically ill in a hospital.

An Irving man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and died at his home, a long-term care facility.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions and who had been critically ill at an area hospital.

A Seagoville woman in her 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions and died at her home, a long-term care facility.

After a drop in daily cases in late May, the number of new cases surged well above 200 again every day this month and, twice last week, set records for the number of new cases set in the county.

Tuesday's 298 cases tie the previous high mark set last week.

There are now 12,645 confirmed cases in Dallas County with 271 deaths. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 7,467 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving an estimated 4,722 active cases in the county.

"Today's new number of COVID-19 cases ties with the highest day thus far, but keep in mind that we have more testing capability this week and that will continue to ramp up," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins said people should continue to observe physical distancing recommendations and wear face coverings when in public.

DCHHS said Tuesday they have seen a slight increase in the number of patients in the daily hospital census reported June 8 to more than 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals. Previously that number was just below 300. Additionally, they reported an increase in the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms to 25%, representing some 446 patients.

On Monday, Jenkins added that two new test sites were open Monday through Saturday at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-up testing. There is still free drive-thru testing at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House.

On Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., anyone who was involved in area protests five or more days ago is welcome to be tested for COVID-19 for free at Parkland Hospital and at American Airlines Center.

"Your information is not shared with law enforcement nor does a test count against the public charge rule," Jenkins said.

DCHHS said local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk seen below) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

NBC 5 News

DCHHS said Thursday of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.