2 Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites to Open in Southern Dallas Monday

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will open in southern Dallas on Monday.

The sites are a partnership between the Dallas County health system, Parkland Health and Hospital System, the city of Dallas and the federal government.

"It’s important that we take the testing to where it’s needed most and that is in communities without health coverage due to our state’s decision not to expand Medicaid," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "These communities don’t have the medical resources of communities who have a pay source to pay for their healthcare."

The new sites that will open to the public Monday are as follows:

  • Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park, 7222 South Westmoreland Road, Dallas, 75237
  • Inspired Vision Compassion Center, 2019 North Masters Drive, Dallas, 75217

Both sites will be open beginning Monday through June 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The locations may be adjusted as needed from week-to-week to meet demand in targeted ZIP codes, according to Parkland.

For more information, Dallas County Health and Human Services at 214-819-2000 or click here to go to the county's coronavirus website.

