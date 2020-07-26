Dallas County Reports 605th COVID-19 Death, 800 New Cases

Dallas County officials reported 800 new cases and the county's 605th death related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The additional death was a Dallas man in his 40s who had been critically ill with the coronavirus in an area hospital. The man had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The lower case total Sunday came a day after health officials announced a record-high number of cases — 1,267.

The cases reported Sunday lower the seven-day average in Dallas County to 792 new cases per day, down from 1,085 one week ago, but up from 413 on June 25.

Dallas County has 46,813 cases of the coronavirus and 605 confirmed deaths.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 28,260 for Dallas County as of Sunday, July 26. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 15,900 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in Dallas County behind heart disease and cancers, according to DCHHS.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.