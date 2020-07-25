Dallas County Reports Record-High Number of COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

Health officials in Dallas County reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday, plus 18 more coronavirus-related deaths, making last week the county's deadliest during the pandemic.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,267 cases of the coronavirus, following four consecutive days of reported cases below 800, and raising the countywide total to 46,013.

The cases reported Saturday raise the seven-day average in Dallas County to 827 new cases per day, down from 1,066 one week ago, but up from 413 on June 25.

The 18 deaths reported Saturday raise the countywide total to 604 and include:

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in Dallas County behind heart disease and cancers, according to DCHHS.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 23,347 for Dallas County as of Monday, July 20. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 19,350 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Friday, Dallas County reported the death of a 5-year-old boy who contracted the novel coronavirus. He is the youngest person in the county due to COVID-19.

Officials say a Dallas County 5-year-old boy who died of COVID-19 had underlying conditions and had been critically ill in a hospital. The announcement comes as coronavirus cases among children climb.

DCHHS reported Saturday more than 98 cases of the coronavirus in children and staff spread across 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since the beginning of June. Three staff members who contracted the virus had to be hospitalized.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged residents not to be discouraged by the high case count Saturday and to continue to order takeout from local restaurants.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Record Number of New Cases with 1,267 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 18 Deaths pic.twitter.com/vqlYHzNMGj — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 25, 2020

"I know today’s numbers are disappointing but if we continue to do what science tells us is necessary to keep ourselves safe, we’ll see benefits," Jenkins said in a statement.

Friday, Jenkins issued new restrictions that closed bars, strip clubs and cigar bars, and on Saturday he called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to close businesses where masks cannot be worn 100% of the time.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 604 deaths in the county, about one-third have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to DCHHS.

Due to reporting changes implemented by the state, DCHHS said detailed bed census information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council will be unavailable for the next few days.

