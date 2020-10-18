Dallas County Reports 592 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 592 additional cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a Garland woman in her 30s who died on an interstate airline flight, a Glenn Heights woman in her 50s who had been critically ill at a local hospital and a Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill at a hospital, according to the county. All three had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County has reported a total of 1,085 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the 592 cases added Saturday, 554 are confirmed cases, and 390 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services' electronic reporting system. Thirty-eight of those 390 are considered older cases.

In addition to the confirmed cases, DCHSS also reported 38 probable cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday. The county has reported 89,987 confirmed and 4,580 probable cases of COVID-19 since March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 80,491 for Dallas County as of Saturday, Oct. 17. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 7,748 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, Dallas County Health and Human Services said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients, while 24% of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

