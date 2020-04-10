Dallas County Inmates File Lawsuit Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Inmates in the Dallas County Jail fear they'll become victims of a coronavirus outbreak, a lawsuit says.

Dallas County inmates say it's impossible to social distance while locked up. As of this writing there are more than two-dozen cases of the coronavirus in the jail.

Now, they're taking action against the sheriff and the county. Nine inmates are suing.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and immediate release of medically vulnerable inmates, those with underlying health conditions.

The inmates also want better safety protocols and want the jail to ensure those remaining inmates are able to maintain social distancing and have access to supplies, such as soap and face masks to prevent the virus' spread.

NBC 5 has obtained an internal sheriff's department email that instructed detention officers to re-use masks because they are in short supply.

Last month, Dallas county Sheriff Marion Brown urged police departments in Dallas County to stop arresting low-level offenses in order to keep the jail's population down.

NBC 5 has reached out to Sheriff Brown and Dallas county about the lawsuit. We're still waiting to hear back.