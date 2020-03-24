coronavirus

Dallas Community COVID-19 Testing Site at AAC Hits Capacity Tuesday

Dallas County opened a drive-thru testing site Saturday at the American Airlines Center — the first of two to coronavirus testing sites scheduled to open this weekend.
NBC 5

The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas reached its federal testing limit Tuesday.

With the limit reached, testing is done for the day and will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents meeting the criteria may continue to be tested Tuesday at Dallas’ second test site located at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 S. Polk Street. 

The criteria to be tested includes the following:

  • Shortness of breath
  • Cough
  • Fever of 99.6 or higher when tested

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas CountyAmerican Airlines Center
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us