Dallas Community COVID-19 Testing Site at AAC Hits Capacity Tuesday

The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas reached its federal testing limit Tuesday.
With the limit reached, testing is done for the day and will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents meeting the criteria may continue to be tested Tuesday at Dallas’ second test site located at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 S. Polk Street.
The criteria to be tested includes the following:
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Fever of 99.6 or higher when tested