Dallas Community COVID-19 Testing Site at AAC Hits Capacity Thursday

The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas reached its federal testing limit before noon Thursday.
With the limit reached, testing is done for the day and will resume at 8 a.m. Friday.
Residents meeting the criteria may continue to be tested at Dallas’ second test site located at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 S. Polk Street.
The criteria to be tested includes the following:
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Fever of 99.6 or higher when tested
Dallas County Clay Jenkins tweeted Thursday afternoon he was going to request an additional 400 test kits per day for both sites.