Dallas Community COVID-19 Testing Site at AAC Hits Capacity Thursday

The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas reached its federal testing limit before noon Thursday.

With the limit reached, testing is done for the day and will resume at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Community Based Test Site at the American Airlines Center has reached its federal testing limit for the day. The site will resume testing at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Testing continues at Dallas’ second site located at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 S. Polk Street. — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) March 26, 2020

Residents meeting the criteria may continue to be tested at Dallas’ second test site located at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 S. Polk Street.

The criteria to be tested includes the following:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fever of 99.6 or higher when tested

Dallas County Clay Jenkins tweeted Thursday afternoon he was going to request an additional 400 test kits per day for both sites.