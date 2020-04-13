Dallas Architecture Firm Releases Free Coloring Book to Help Bust Boredom

With schools and daycares are closed, so many parents across North Texas are trying to figure out ways for their little ones to bust the boredom and keep busy.

The minds at Gensler — a Dallas architecture firm — is stepping in to help out.

Architects created a free coloring book you can download online, featuring a fun spin on their own creations across Texas.

The coloring book is called Amazing Cities and features 200 pages of sketches by the designers on their projects in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. You just might see King Kong or Godzilla pop up on the pages!

Gensler also happens to be the architects of the new AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas.

You can download digital a copy of the coloring book on your phone or tablet for paperless coloring. There’s also a printable version but you’re encouraged to select which page you want to print in order to save paper.

Click here to download the ‘Amazing Cities’ coloring book for both kids and adults.