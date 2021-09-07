COVID-19 Testing Sites Busy Near Start of Fall

All day Tuesday, people lined up for rapid COVID-19 testing, often spilling into traffic, at a site in Dallas at the corner of Northwest Highway and Abrams Road. The manager at the site tells us some 250 cars passed through between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
UT Southwestern Medical Center says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County have increased by 20% over the past two weeks. In Tarrant County that number is up by 15%.
Pediatric admissions continue to climb across the board, forcing some families to seek testing at emergency rooms. It’s something overwhelmed hospital systems have urged people not to do.
In response to the demand, Tarrant County announced new testing sites expected to open within the next several days.
Dallas County updated its criteria for testing to include anyone over the age of five.
