Across the largest four counties in North Texas Friday there were cumulatively 34 reported COVID-19 deaths and 621 new reported cases of the virus.
County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, march 26, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.
Dallas County
Dallas County reported another 15 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 302 new cases of the virus.
Tarrant County
Tarrant County reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 100 new cases of the virus.
Denton County
Denton County reported 97 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Friday and zero new deaths.
Collin County
Collin County reported 122 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Friday and one new death.
Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?
County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.
You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:
Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.