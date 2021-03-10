COVID-19 Report: 1,471 Cases, 26 Deaths Announced Wednesday; Hospitalizations Drop Again

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were 26 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,471 new reported cases of the virus. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 has dropped for nine days straight to 6.03% and has been trending downward since mid-January.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Wednesday, March 10, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 21 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 397 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,933 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 419 per day, and 157 deaths, an average of 22 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 285,332 cases of the virus including 248,495 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,837 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,201 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 271,723 recoveries leaving 10,408 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another seven COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 448 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,352 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 336 per day, and 118 deaths, an average of 17 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 246,077 cases of the virus including 208,632 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,445 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,030 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 233,753 recoveries leaving 9,294 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 616 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 561 are active while 55 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 68,852 cases of the virus including 51,465 confirmed cases (PCR) and 17,387 probable cases (antigen). There have been 431 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 57,551 recoveries leaving 10,870 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 280 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday including 216 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 64 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 248 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 84,589 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,835 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,754 probable cases (antigen). There have been 754 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 83,226 recoveries leaving 609 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.