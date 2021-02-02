COVID-19 Hospitalizations Trending Downward in North Texas, Statewide

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in both Dallas-Fort Worth and across the state of Texas is trending downward.

According to DSHS data, on Feb. 1 the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 dropped to 11,002, a significant decrease from the peak 14,218 on Jan. 11 but still higher than any number reported last summer.

According to Stephen Love, spokesman for the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 3,009 on Feb. 2, a slight increase of 34 patients from the day prior. The COVID-19 census as a percent of bed capacity was 18.9%.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is located in Trauma Service Area-E, a 19-county area of North Texas. According to DSHS data, the percentage of hospitalized people with COVID-19 in TSA-E dropped below 19% on Jan. 31 for the first time since before Christmas when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was still climbing.

The percentage of hospitalizations in TSA-E peaked at 27.17% on Jan. 10, about two weeks after the Christmas and New Year's holidays when many North Texans traveled to see their families.

If TSA-E drops below 15% COVID-19 hospitalization for seven consecutive days, the restrictions put in place in early December will be lifted.

North Texas counties are located in seven TSAs, all of which show overall downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Three of the North Texas Trauma Service Areas, TSA-D, TSA-F, and TSA-G, have all dropped below 15% hospitalizations after hitting the threshold.

Dallas County reported that 914 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 1, a decrease of 15 people from the previous day.

In Collin County, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 481 on Feb. 2, but the number of hospitalizations has been trending down in Collin County since reaching a peak of 575 on Jan. 4.

Denton County reported that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Feb. 2 was 179, down from 235 confirmed COVID-19 occupied beds on Jan. 11.

In Tarrant County, 1,063 hospital beds were reportedly occupied by confirmed COVID-19 patients on Feb. 1, a significant decrease from the 1,528 beds that were reportedly occupied on Jan. 6.

Love said the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council has 119 staffed adult ICU beds available, with 37 in Dallas County, 35 in Tarrant County, six in Collin County, four in Denton County, 13 in Ellis County, three in Wise County, and 21 in the remaining counties.

COVID-19 patients represent 39.5% of all patients in adult intensive care units, Love said.

"We were gradually decreasing in COVID-19 hospitalized patients and we hoped this overall trend would continue," Love said. "The increase today is somewhat concerning as it is the second straight day we have had increases in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Two days is certainly not a trend, but concerning because we had experienced steady decreases over the past 2 weeks. Thus, we will carefully monitor these metrics over the remainder of the week."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.