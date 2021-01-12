Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Texas; DFW TSA-E Nears High Mark

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in both Dallas-Fort Worth and across the Lone Star State jumped overnight.

According to data released Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health, the number of people with COVID-19 that are hospitalized in the state has reached a record 14,218.

The number dropped two days ago to 13,111 before increasing slightly Monday. From Monday and Tuesday, the number of people hospitalized statewide jumped by 821 people.

According to DSHS data, 259 of those people, or 32%, were in Trauma Service Area-E which is a 19-county area of North Texas that includes the Metroplex. In TSA-E, the number of hospitalized people with COVID-19 increased from 3,899 to 4,158 in the most recent reporting -- just shy of the high mark of 4,172 patients.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state health department begins opening mass vaccine hubs at 28 locations around the state where they hope to inoculate up to 2,000 people per day. Earlier this week vaccine hubs opened in both Dallas and Tarrant counties and more are coming in Collin and Denton counties.

To get a free COVID-19 vaccine at a state-sponsored hub you must register with the county health department for an appointment as, for now, walk-ups will not be accepted.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.