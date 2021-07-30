County leaders are hitting the streets of Dallas, using back-to-school preparations in their push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the dangerous heat, Dallas County Health and Human Services workers went door to door in Lake Highlands.

They spoke with residents in English and Spanish about a back to school immunization event planned for Saturday morning.

Those 12 and older can also get their COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

Dallas zip codes: 75238 in Northeast Dallas and especially 75211 in Oak Cliff continue to see high active COVID-19 cases, according to Dallas County online records.

The county acknowledges it has been a tough task convincing people, especially Hispanics, of the vaccine’s safety despite social media misinformation and outrageous rumors.

“Something they heard from a friend, a family member, someone who’s not an expert on the subject and they believe those stories,” said Christian Grisales, spokesperson for DCHHS.

Local hospitals have reported a disproportionately high number of Hispanic patients.

“Predominately still, the Hispanic population has taken a hit,” said Parkland ICU nurse Perla Sanchez Perez. “Anywhere between 70 to 90% of the population that is coming through, is Hispanic.”

Sanchez Perez stresses the vaccine is safe.

Fully vaccinated people can still contract and spread the COVID-19 virus and Delta variant.

They can also be hospitalized with a breakthrough case, but the vaccine offers nearly 100% protection against death.

“To this day, we have not had a patient who is vaccinated that has died or has been intubated for a long period of time,” said Sanchez Perez.

There is hope. NBC 5 spoke with several people who say they have opted to get vaccinated.

“It’s something that helps you, it helps other people get away from the virus,” said Betsy Sanchez.

She said she did it to protect her four-year-old son.

Another Lake Highlands resident David Mondragon said he convinced a friend, his wife and their 14-year-old son to get the shot.

He also said that although he is fully vaccinated, he will heed CDC recommendations and mask up once again.

The Backpack Bash will take place at Lake Highlands High School cafeteria on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9 to 11:130 a.m.