coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases, Related Deaths Rising in Texas

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to the illness caused by the virus are rising in Texas

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths due to the illness caused by the virus are rising in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state during the past two weeks has increased from 5,040.8 per day to 7,022.7 and the average number of daily deaths rose 127 daily to 222. The rolling average of the positivity rate is also on the rise during the same time period, from 5.8% on Feb. 19 to 12.5% on March 5.

The state health department on Saturday reported 4,713 newly confirmed or probable cases and 233 additional deaths due to COVID-19 for a fatality total of 44,367 since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

Vaccine Registration Urgency Picks Up With Texas Set to Receive 1 Million First Doses

coronavirus 5 hours ago

COVID-19 Report: 1,083 Cases, 58 Deaths Announced Saturday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties

There have been more than 2.3 million confirmed virus cases in Texas since the pandemic began a year ago.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us