Collin County Reports 37 New Cases of COVID-19; County Total at 343

By Chris Blake

Health officials in Collin County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 343.

The county has tested more than 1,300 people with, just over 1,000 testing negative for the virus. Of the 343 people to test positive, 129 have already recovered, 26 remain in the hospital and 184 are in home isolation.

Monday, Collin County reported its fourth coronavirus-related death.

The county is monitoring 435 other people for coronavirus.

