Collin County Confirms 4th COVID-19-Related Death

Collin County Health Care Services confirmed Monday the county's fourth COVID-19-related death.

The patient, a 93-year-old McKinney woman, died at her residence late Sunday evening.

County health officials said Monday afternoon that the woman had a serious underlying medical condition.

“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Her family is in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Through Sunday, April 5, CCHCS confirmed 287 cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents; 102 of those individuals have recovered from the infection.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.