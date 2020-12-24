Collin County Adds 797 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 797 new cases of the coronavirus in Collin County, plus five more deaths.

Thursday's report marked the first time in three days the county has not set a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases. DSHS reported 717 new cases Monday and 959 new cases Tuesday and 1,113 Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services on Thursday reported 457 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- up from 452 the day before.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has a total of 39,876 confirmed cases of the virus and 345 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

The state also reports a total of 4,222 probable infections in the county on Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."