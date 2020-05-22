Bars Open, Restaurants Expand Occupancy

Across North Texas, hundreds of bars opened their doors Friday for the first time in months.

“Just being able to sit, order a beer and be in the breeze is amazing,” Jay S said, enjoying a beer at Lee Harvey’s in Dallas.

Under current state restrictions bars are able to open at 25% capacity and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been tasked with ensuring compliance.

At Lee Harvey’s, patrons socially distanced as business picked up as the afternoon went on.

“For a normal Friday, we are a little bit over normal,” bartender Kristin Parsons said.

Friday was also the day restaurants were allowed to expand their occupancy to 50%.

In recent weeks, many have said that restrictions that previously held them to 25% prevented them from turning a profit.

But at Norma’s Café in Dallas, management cited the last few weeks as a great training ground and on Friday their dining room was busy.

“We are pretty close right now to being able to break even,” Director of Operations Bill Ziegler said.

Ziegler believes the easing of restrictions will encourage more people to begin dining out again.

“I know some people don’t want to come back out but I think moving from 25% to 50% alleviates some of that fear,” Ziegler said.