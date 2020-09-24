coronavirus

American, Southwest Vie for Federal Funding

Both airlines have struggled mightily during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

In one week, on Thursday, Oct. 1, the airline industry is prepared to lay off tens of thousands of workers across the country if the federal government does not provide billions in additional emergency assistance.

Airlines have seen revenue and ridership take steep declines since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring, Congress allocated $25 billion in federal aid to the airline industry. As part of the funding, the airlines were prohibited from laying off workers through Sept. 30 and had to maintain a minimum flight schedule.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is set to furlough upwards of 19,000 workers in October, and CEO Doug Parker has said an additional 12,000 employees will take leave starting next month.

In addition to the job losses, American Airlines plans to cut more than 700 flights starting in October to and from 15 smaller airports across the country.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has said it will not institute layoffs in October, but that is because more than 1 in 4 of its employees has already opted to either take voluntary leave or early retirement.

