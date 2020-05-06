Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is calling for the immediate release of a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for opening her business despite the order to keep it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode, was sentenced to seven days in jail Tuesday and was also ordered to pay $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open. Luther reopened her salon on April 24, despite state and county orders.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt.

Moye told Luther she owes local leaders an apology and called her decision to open early selfish.

"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I'm not going to shut the salon," said Luther.

Paxton sent a letter to the judge stating he abused his authority by putting Luther in jail for opening her salon to feed her family.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) released a statement Wednesday, agreeing with Paxton.

"I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days," Abbott said. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother."

We've reached out to both Luther and Moye for comment. No word back from them as of this writing.

Abbott announced on Tuesday afternoon that all salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen May 8.