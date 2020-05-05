Dallas Salon Owner Sentenced to 7 Days Behind Bars for Reopening too Soon

The Dallas salon owner who defied county and state orders by reopening early has been sentenced to seven days in jail. Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode was also ordered to pay $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt.

Moye told Luther she owes local leaders an apology and called her decision to open early selfish.

"I have to disagree when you say I'm selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hair stylists going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. If you think law is more important than kids being fed, go ahead with your decision. But I'm not going to shut the salon," said Luther.

If the salon continues to operate, the judge ordered Luther to pay $500 each day through May 8, which is when Texas Governor Greg Abbott said salons and barbershops can reopen.