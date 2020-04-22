Dallas Salon Set to Re-Open Despite County, State Orders

A North Dallas salon owner says come Friday, she is opening for business.

This, despite state and county orders in place ordering hair and nail salons along with barbershops to remain closed to in-person services.

‘Salon A La Mode’ on Belt Line Road is set to reopen Friday morning.

Owner Shelley Luther says her business and enough is enough.

“We have the constitutional right to be able to work to provide for our families, to pay our mortgages and I don’t feel it’s right to close us down for this long period of time,” said Luther.

Despite Dallas County and state orders, Luther is opting to open her salon of three years to the 19 tenants who rent space from her, if they would like to come in and work, and to willing clients.

“We have some ladies that have been getting their hair done by these hairstylists for over 30 years. It’s a big deal for them to look nice and look presentable,” she said. “It’s got to be very, very depressing for them to not be able to get out of the house at all when they’re feeling ok, they’re not sick. They just want to look nice.”

Luther stresses she’s come up with her own COVID-19 rules for everyone’s safety, including:

Stations have been set up six feet apart. Clients have to stay in their cars until their appointments. Everyone must wear a mask before entering the salon.

Luther is providing clients hand-made masks.

Stylists must change gloves after each client visit and wash their hands frequently.

Needless to say, social distancing is impossible between a stylist and a client.

Luther knows that.

To those who would call her selfish for putting others at risk, Luther says: “I don’t want anyone to get hurt or anyone to get sick. I feel like if people want to stay home, they can stay home. If they need government assistance, I’m all for that,” she said. “No one is forcing my tenants, no one is forcing any clients to come in if they don’t want to. It is their personal choice as an American to come into the salon if they want to and they have that right.”

Dallas County ordered hair salons, nail salons and barbershops to close on March 22.

Luther followed the order and shuttered her business.

Under the governor’s executive order last week, salons and barbershops are ordered to remain closed until further notice.

Luther says she’s out of options. She has three jobs, but has been without work for weeks.

She says she’s applied for SBA loans and unemployment to no avail.

While she says she’s charging her tenants rental fees, she is still on the hook for rent.

“I feel like if someone doesn’t step up and say 'this isn’t right, we have to feed our families,' I don’t know when change is going to come,” she said.

Luther’s social media post is already receiving praise from many.

She said a woman in Lubbock booked a hair appointment for her and her husband with Luther.

Luther is however risking a fine or even jail time.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation tells NBC 5 salons are able to provide “to-go” services including selling products curbside beginning Friday.

However, in-person services of any kind are not allowed.

If the TDLR receives a complaint, they would investigate it, according to a spokesperson.

Violators could face a fine of $1,000 per violation and jail time.