6th Coronavirus Case in Tarrant County Was Locally Transmitted: Officials

A Grand Prairie resident is Tarrant County's sixth positive case of the new coronavirus and is the county's first presumed case of coronavirus that was locally transmitted, health officials announced Tuesday.

The person has no known exposure to a confirmed case and has no recent travel history, Tarrant County health officials said in a statement.

“This sixth case has been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja in a statement. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient.”

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The county's prior cases have included a person who went on an out-of-state trip, the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, a close contact of an American Airlines pilot who tested positive and a UT Arlington student. The pilot is not counted among the cases, officials said.

There are two cases of the new coronavirus in Southlake, and one each in Arlington, Benbrook and White Settlement.

Tarrant County Public Health does not disclose the gender or approximate age of patients. The county's labs cover a 33-county region for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

