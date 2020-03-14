4th Case of Coronavirus in Tarrant County Is ‘Close Contact’ of Pilot Who Tested Positive, Officials Say

Tarrant County's fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 is in a person who is a "close contact" to the American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier this week, county health officials say.

The newest positive sample was tested at a private lab, officials said.

"The fourth COVID-19 case was isolated at home and then developed symptoms," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "No one at DFW Airport came in contact with the fourth patient since symptoms developed."

Health officials said the pilot who tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 does not live in Texas.

American Airlines said Thursday it would not disclose the routes the pilot flew.

Tarrant County Public Health did not disclose the gender or approximate age of the patient. The county's labs cover a 33 county region for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

