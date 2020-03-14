coronavirus

4th Case of Coronavirus in Tarrant County Is ‘Close Contact’ of Pilot Who Tested Positive, Officials Say

Starting Saturday, cases detected at public health labs that use the CDC assay are considered a confirmed positive

By Chris Blake

Tarrant County's fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 is in a person who is a "close contact" to the American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier this week, county health officials say.

The newest positive sample was tested at a private lab, officials said.

"The fourth COVID-19 case was isolated at home and then developed symptoms," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "No one at DFW Airport came in contact with the fourth patient since symptoms developed."

Health officials said the pilot who tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 does not live in Texas.

American Airlines said Thursday it would not disclose the routes the pilot flew.

Tarrant County Public Health did not disclose the gender or approximate age of the patient. The county's labs cover a 33 county region for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

