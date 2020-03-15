Tarrant County Reports 5th Positive Coronavirus Test

Tarrant County health officials Monday announced the county's fifth positive case of the new coronavirus in person who contracted the virus while on an out-of-state trip.

The person developed symptoms after they returned home and later tested positive for COVID-19.

"This fifth case has been isolated at home after developing symptoms," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. "Because of HIPPA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient."

The county's prior cases have included the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, a close contact of an American Airlines pilot who tested positive and a UT Arlington student. The pilot is not counted among the cases, officials said.

There are two cases of the new coronavirus in Southlake, and one each in Arlington, Benbrook and White Settlement.

Tarrant County Public Health does not disclose the gender or approximate age of patients. The county's labs cover a 33-county region for COVID-19 testing, officials said.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott