2 New COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Sites Opening in Dallas

There are two new locations opening for COVID-19 vaccine registration this week in Dallas.

The registration sites are targeting people in the Phase 1A and 1B category -- health care workers and those aged 65 and older with underlying health conditions.

The first site opens Thursday between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Singing Hills Recreation Center, located at 6805 Patrol Way in Dallas.

A second registration site will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland Hills Branch of the Dallas Public Library, located at 6200 Bonnie View Road in Dallas.

People visiting the registration sites must have facial coverings. Social distancing protocols will be enforced.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.