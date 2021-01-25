11 Deaths Reported in Denton County, 629 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday; 6 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting another 11 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 629 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals are reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 patients Monday and only six remaining ICU beds.

The 11 deaths announced Monday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 294 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A male over 80 who was a resident of Anthology of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village

A female over 80 who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Flower Mound

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A male over 80 who was a resident of Beehive Assisted Living in Lewisville

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

“Please join us in thoughts and prayers for these eleven individuals and their family and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all must remain vigilant in practicing public health practices to protect our family, friends, and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the county health department, there were 170 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, four more than Sunday but 16 fewer than Friday and that number includes 41 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 70% Monday, leaving 261 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The ICUs are 93% occupied and 51% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 629 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 525 are active while 104 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 50,439 with 35,377 estimated recoveries and 14,768 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: