Out of Work? Free Job Resources, Resume Help Available

With an increasing number of Texans out of work – approximately 265,000 in Dallas-Fort Worth, and more than 1.8 million statewide – it is important to recognize that there are jobs available.

The website WorkInTexas.com is a source for jobs all across the state. As of Thursday morning, there were more than 494,000 jobs posted on the site.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas also operates a jobs site, called Jobs Now, that connects applicants to positions from at least 67 employers who have immediate needs.

“There are jobs available, just not what people were maybe used to,” said Steven Bridges of Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas. “It’s kind of like, ‘Who Moved My Cheese?’ I knew where to find jobs before, but now things have changed.”

Bridges encouraged applicants to keep in mind that their outlook and attitude might be the only thing that is preventing them from earning a paycheck right now.

“You are not your job,” Bridges said. “For some [the job search] might be a switch in occupation and field. For some, you’re taking skills you learned here, and now you’re just applying them here.”

For those who are starting further back in the process, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth will offer a free online resume workshop on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., people can join in the webinar, which will teach people how to sign up for an Indeed.com account, which is another helpful site for finding jobs in your area, as well as how to build and upload a resume.