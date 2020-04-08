‘Hunger Busters’ Give Free Food to Children in Need

School closures and layoffs have started to take a toll on many North Texas families especially when it comes to food.

Dallas ISD has already given out more than a million meals to children in need since the district started serving meals during school closures for the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, Dallas ISD transitioned to giving five days worth of food at one time, on Thursdays.

Hunger Busters also gives out free meals to Dallas ISD students.

“Our focus is helping feed the kids who can’t even get to the other locations that are providing meals,” Hunger Busters Vice President of Operations Jason Garza said. “We are here from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. handing out meals – giving [students] more time to get to us to get a meal so they can go home and eat.”

Hunger Busters gives out food Monday through Friday at five locations for at least the next three weeks.

Hunger Busters

3116 Sylvan Ave Dallas, Texas 75212

4304 Live Oak Street Dallas, Texas 75204

4930 Military Parkway Dallas, Texas 75227

2111 S 2nd Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

3737 Goldman St., Dallas, Texas 75212

The group asks that you present a student ID or a valid report card.

“The need is out there. There are a lot of families and a lot of students where their parents aren’t working due to this pandemic and it is taking a toll on a lot of people,” Garza said. “Parents are without jobs, these kids are at home, they still have tests.”

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott