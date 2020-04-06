Dallas ISD Provides More Than 1 Million Meals in First 2 Weeks of Grab-and-Go Meal Service

Dallas ISD served more than 1 million meals in the first two weeks of grab-and-go meal service.

According to Dallas ISD, the school district has provided 1,017,483 meals, with more than 490,000 meals being served on April 2.

Beginning April 9, meals will only be distributed on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., meaning that families will receive about a week's worth of meals.

There will be no meal service on Monday, April 6.

In order to reduce the risk of exposure to families and staff, Dallas ISD is asking parents to have the trunks of their vehicles open or have available space in their back seats when picking up meals.

Dallas ISD has also partnered with DART to deliver meals for 300 students in areas identified as having an additional need.

Three DART buses, each loaded with about 100 meals, will deliver to Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, and Highland Hills Branch Library beginning on Thursday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.