Dallas ISD to Serve Half-million Meals in One Day

Since schools closed and businesses started cutting back on staff sizes during the COVID-19 crisis, more families find themselves in need of help until life gets back to normal.

Dallas ISD families have received well over a million meals.

Thursday, the district expects to serve at least 500,000 grab-and-go meals in one day.

“To put that into perspective, consider that AT&T Stadium seats around 100,000 people. So, we will serve enough food on Thursday to provide a meal for every single person that attends five sellout Cowboys games,” Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services Director Michael Rosenberger explained.

The employees have from three to four days each week to plan and prepare the meals that are distributed weekly at the 47 school pick-up locations around the district.

“It’s the hard work and dedication of hundreds of district employees across the district, across many departments, working together to put Dallas ISD children and families first,” Rosenberger said.

Each Thursday, students take home five days of full meals – breakfast, lunch and supper.

“Over the past few weeks of this program we’ve made numerous changes to help make the process work better,” Rosenberger said.

The team has streamlined the service model to get more children fed and improved traffic control to get families in and out quickly.

“All this work is a labor of love because we love our students and we want to make sure that every student is fed and healthy and prepared to come back to school whenever that time may be,” Rosenberger said.