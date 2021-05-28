cruises

Cruises Get Ready to Sail

The industry is making a push to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown more than a year ago

By Kristi Nelson

Several cruise lines are planning to set sail from U.S. ports again starting this summer, including ships out of Galveston.

But there's still a lot of uncertainty. Despite that, American cruise lovers are eager to get back on board, no matter where the ships dock.

"I miss it so much,” said cruise fan Kortina Givens. “When I say my heart hurts - I miss cruising so much."

But Givens is also a little apprehensive after the COVID pandemic effectively shut the industry down more than a year ago.

"I've been canceled three times, so I don't want to be heartbroken again,” Givens said.

There are some things that still aren’t clear about COVID testing and vaccine requirements. And itineraries are still fluid.

