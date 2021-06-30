community conversations

YMCA's Safety Around Water Program Aims to End Drowning Disparities

By Alanna Quillen

In today’s Community Conversation: A Call for Change, we’re taking a closer look at drowning disparities in minority children.

The YMCA says many times, children are left unsupervised in apartment complexes around swimming pools. And research shows that there’s a high population of immigrant, African American, and Hispanic families in Dallas-Fort Worth living in these complexes with children who don’t know how to swim.

NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen sat down with the Cheryl McCarver of the Arlington-Mansfield YMCA to talk about their mission to bring vital swim lessons straight to families in need.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview.

The Safety Around Water program brings YMCA staff to apartment community pools to actively engage and teach children how to swim.

According to the YMCA, drowning is the number one cause of death for children under age 4.

The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program can helps ensure learn essential water safety skills in the event a child falls into water or experiences trouble while swimming.

Staff teaches students how to perform a sequenced set of skills over eight lessons, each lasting about 40 minutes. With formal lessons, the risk of drowning is reduced by 88 percent for children.

A typical session includes:

  • Exercises to help kids adjust to being in water
  • Instruction in “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim,” two skill sets kids can use if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water
  • Specific safety topics, like what to do if you see someone in the water who needs help
  • Fun activities that reinforce skills

If you would like to learn more about the Safety Around Water program, click here.

