dream chasers

Six-Year-Old Launches Cosmetics Line During Pandemic, Inspires All Ages

Ryleeh Jacks, 6, with help from her most-trusted "employee," her mother, launched a line of lip gloss inspired by strong and inspirational women

By Larry Collins

In today's edition we visit Ryleeh Jacks, 6, with help from her most-trusted "employee," her mother, launched a line of lip gloss inspired by strong and inspirational women.
NBC 5

For the first week of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of “Dream Chasers,” people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal and grow.

In the midst of the pandemic of 2020 a mother and daughter duo decided to push forward with a dream and not let a sluggish economy and uncertainty dictate their futures.

Six-year-old (yes, 6) Ryleeh Jacks and her mother Ashleeh Scrivens started LuvLeeh Cosmetics with a line of six lip glosses, one for each year of Ryleeh’s life. Each of the shades were inspired by strong and inspirational women. It was all Ryleeh's idea and her favorite employee, her mother, made it happen.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

McKinney 11 mins ago

Fire Investigators Determine Fire Sprinkler Saved McKinney's Hutchins BBQ

The line quickly grew in popularity and has expanded to include other items.

Beyond the financial bump, the pair say it has served to strengthen their bond and inspire other women and girls of all ages to reach for greatness – even in the face of difficulty.

You can find more about the kid-preneur and her products at luvleehcos.com

This article tagged under:

dream chaserschild entrepreneurcosmetics line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us