Turbulence Over 5G Rollout Could Impact Consumers

By Noelle Walker

Delay in 5G rollout around some airports, as airlines say the highspeed internet upgrade could cause 'catastrophic' flight disruptions.
A last-minute delay Tuesday of 5G rollout avoided air turbulence... for now.

"I mean, the biggest worry is clearly interference with an airplane," said Dallas Morning News Aviation Writer Kyle Arnold. "This is a lot like, you know, years ago with cell phones and airplanes. We're not quite sure what the wide-scale impact is."

Arnold said other countries like France and Canada have implemented 5G. "What they do is they limit it around airports," Arnold said. "They limit the strength of these towers. They point the towers down towards the ground so that the signal doesn't go quite as far."

The controversy comes on the heels of a rough couple of years for the airline industry and passengers, with weather-related and COVID-related delays and cancellations.

"Airlines are warning of major disruptions that would have happened tomorrow if they would have implemented these," Arnold said. "The biggest thing you're probably going to see is maybe a wait and a delay sitting there at the airport... and possible a price hike because any delays make the whole process more expensive."

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, President Biden said, in part, "My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely coexist."

